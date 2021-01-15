Where to watch Super Bowl LV around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Super Bowl LV is just around the corner. And, if you don’t have plans to be in the stadium or at your own private socially-distanced party, then you probably want to know where you can watch the game.
Tampa is pretty pumped to be the host. Come on, we’ve had a great past year full of sports excitement.
So for all you football fans, or halftime show lovers, here is a list of watch party spots around Tampa Bay.
Super Bowl Party City of Tampa | Feb. 5-7 | $100+ | various locations in Tampa
Super Bowl Watch Party - Tarus | Feb. 7 | 4:30 p.m. | $30 | 1450 Skipper Rd., Tampa
Super Bowl 55 Watch Party - District Tavern | Feb. 7 | 11 a.m. | Free | District Tavern, 116 North 12th Street, Tampa
Super Bowl Watch Party - International Plaza | Feb. 7 | 12 p.m. | Free | 2223 N Westshore Blvd., Tampa
Super Bowl Party - Brewlands Bar | Feb. 7 | 6 p.m. | Free | 4802 Gunn Highway Suite 108, Tampa
Big Game Watch Party - World of Beer | Feb. 7 | 4 p.m. | Free | 9524 W Linebaugh Ave., Tampa
Pupper Bowl Party - Two Shepherds Taproom | Feb. 6 | 4 p.m. | Free | 4813 N Grady Ave., Tampa
Cutwater Super Bowl Party at Ducky’s | Feb. 7 | 6:30 p.m. | Free | 1719 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa
5th Annual Woofball Puppy Bowl Party | Feb. 7 | 4 p.m. | Free | 2300 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
Super Bowl LV Watch Party - Dead Bob’s | Feb. 7 | 4 p.m. | Free | 6716 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
2021 Super Bowl Watch Party - The Galley | Feb. 7 | 11:30 a.m. | Free | 27 4th Street North, St. Petersburg
