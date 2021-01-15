x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Sports

Where to watch Super Bowl LV around Tampa Bay

Here is a list of Tampa Bay watch parties to put on your calendar for Feb. 7, 2021.

TAMPA, Fla. — Super Bowl LV is just around the corner. And, if you don’t have plans to be in the stadium or at your own private socially-distanced party, then you probably want to know where you can watch the game. 

Tampa is pretty pumped to be the host. Come on, we’ve had a great past year full of sports excitement. 

So for all you football fans, or halftime show lovers, here is a list of watch party spots around Tampa Bay. 

Super Bowl Party City of Tampa | Feb. 5-7 | $100+ | various locations in Tampa

Super Bowl Watch Party - Tarus | Feb. 7 | 4:30 p.m. | $30 | 1450 Skipper Rd., Tampa

Super Bowl 55 Watch Party - District Tavern | Feb. 7 | 11 a.m. | Free | District Tavern, 116 North 12th Street, Tampa

Super Bowl Watch Party - International Plaza | Feb. 7 | 12 p.m. | Free | 2223 N Westshore Blvd., Tampa

Super Bowl Party - Brewlands Bar | Feb. 7 | 6 p.m. | Free | 4802 Gunn Highway Suite 108, Tampa

Big Game Watch Party - World of Beer | Feb. 7 | 4 p.m. | Free | 9524 W Linebaugh Ave., Tampa

Pupper Bowl Party - Two Shepherds Taproom | Feb. 6 | 4 p.m. | Free | 4813 N Grady Ave., Tampa

Cutwater Super Bowl Party at Ducky’s | Feb. 7 | 6:30 p.m. | Free | 1719 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa

5th Annual Woofball Puppy Bowl Party | Feb. 7 | 4 p.m. | Free | 2300 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

Super Bowl LV Watch Party - Dead Bob’s  | Feb. 7 | 4 p.m. | Free | 6716 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

2021 Super Bowl Watch Party - The Galley | Feb. 7 | 11:30 a.m. | Free | 27 4th Street North, St. Petersburg 

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter