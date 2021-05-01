Super Bowl LV fans have the chance to win a free prize while saving Florida's environment

The NFL is asking fans to "show their green" on social media for a win-win program.

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL is asking fans to show their excitement for Super Bowl LV by showing some appreciation for Florida's environment with a new social media campaign.

The "Green and Win" program asks fans to post photos of themselves taking part in a "green" activity - like recycling, beach clean-ups or tree planting - with a chance to win a "uniquely designed" Super Bowl hat.

Only 100 lucky fans will can win. Posts must include the hashtag #greenandwin to qualify.

The program starts Tuesday, January 5th and runs until midnight January 18th. Fans can register online and read the full list of activities that qualify.

