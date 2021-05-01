x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Super Bowl

Super Bowl LV fans have the chance to win a free prize while saving Florida's environment

The NFL is asking fans to "show their green" on social media for a win-win program.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL is asking fans to show their excitement for Super Bowl LV by showing some appreciation for Florida's environment with a new social media campaign.

The "Green and Win" program asks fans to post photos of themselves taking part in a "green" activity - like recycling, beach clean-ups or tree planting - with a chance to win a "uniquely designed" Super Bowl hat.

Only 100 lucky fans will can win. Posts must include the hashtag #greenandwin to qualify.  

The program starts Tuesday, January 5th and runs until midnight January 18th. Fans can register online and read the full list of activities that qualify. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter