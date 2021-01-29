Super Bowl light show aboard the Gasparilla pirate ship to dazzle in downtown Tampa

Fans can catch the show on four nights leading up to the big game.

TAMPA, Fla — The Jose Gasparilla pirate ship in downtown Tampa will come to life with a pyrotechnics and laser light show on four nights ahead of Super Bowl LV.

Covering the ship will be 150 custom flags representing all 32 NFL teams, alongside 22 Super Bowl flags, according to a press release. The Chiefs and Buccaneers will have their flags "prominently placed."

Fans can catch the show on Jan. 29 - Jan. 30 and Feb.5 - Feb. 6 at the following times: 6:55 p.m., 7:55 p.m., 8:55 p.m. and 9:55 p.m.

You can catch the display near the Tampa Convention Center as the ship will be placed about 400-feet from the shoreline, according to the NFL.

"The location will provide 360-degree viewing of show with the back of the ship facing Tampa General Hospital, providing a safe distance viewing environment for fans along the waterfront due to large viewing angles," the league wrote in a press release.

The ship will remain illuminated nightly for fans to enjoy if they can't make the show.

Each Super Bowl light show will last approximately 4.5 minutes.