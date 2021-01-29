Lombardi trophy to arrive in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla — The Super Bowl Experience kicks off Friday with the arrival of the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
FedEx is set to deliver the iconic trophy to Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park at 6 p.m. tonight, where it will remain on display until the day before the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl XXXVII Champion Derrick Brooks will celebrate the Lombardi Trophy's arrival with a virtual appearance at the Super Bowl Experience Grand Opening Ceremony.
Fans with tickets to the Super Bowl Experience will have the unique opportunity to take pictures with the world-famous trophy up close, before it is awarded to either the Bucs or the Chiefs on Feb. 7.
The Super Bowl Experience runs from Friday, Jan. 29 – Sunday, Jan. 31 and from Wednesday, Feb. 3 – Saturday, Feb. 6 at the Tampa Riverwalk.
- 'Lockdowns do not work:' Gov. DeSantis says state prioritizing jobs following White House shutdown recommendation
- Florida bill would let police watch crowds with drones
- Here's what to expect at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Tampa
- Here's how many fans will be allowed to attend Super Bowl LV
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter