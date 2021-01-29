Lombardi trophy to arrive in Tampa Bay

It will be on display at the Super Bowl Experience through Feb. 6.

TAMPA, Fla — The Super Bowl Experience kicks off Friday with the arrival of the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

FedEx is set to deliver the iconic trophy to Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park at 6 p.m. tonight, where it will remain on display until the day before the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl XXXVII Champion Derrick Brooks will celebrate the Lombardi Trophy's arrival with a virtual appearance at the Super Bowl Experience Grand Opening Ceremony.

Fans with tickets to the Super Bowl Experience will have the unique opportunity to take pictures with the world-famous trophy up close, before it is awarded to either the Bucs or the Chiefs on Feb. 7.

The Super Bowl Experience runs from Friday, Jan. 29 – Sunday, Jan. 31 and from Wednesday, Feb. 3 – Saturday, Feb. 6 at the Tampa Riverwalk.