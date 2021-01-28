Buccaneers select Super Bowl LV uniform

Third time's a charm? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope so.

We have the teams, the stadium, and now the uniforms.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Twitter Wednesday that the team will be suiting up in white jerseys and pewter pants for Super Bowl LV.

And the team is hoping the game day threads will be a lucky charm as it will be the third time in a row the Bucs put on that exact uniform.

The combo first appeared when the Bucs played the Saints in the NFL's Divisional Round and then came back for last weekend's NFC Championship. Two games where the Bucs came out on top and punched their ticket into history as the first team to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

In the last 15 Super Bowls, teams wearing white are 13-2, according to 10 Sports reporter Grace Remington. The Bucs have also posted a 5-0 record when wearing their white uniforms.

So, will the superstition work on Feb. 7? You'll just have to tune in at 6:30 p.m. as CBS broadcasts the game, which you can watch locally on 10 Tampa Bay.

But let's keep it going. Time to make it three in a row.



White jerseys & pewter pants for #SBLV pic.twitter.com/7quYS4ncBg — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 28, 2021