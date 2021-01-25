According to Ticketmaster, Super Bowl LV tickets range from $10,000 to $45,000. But were tickets always so expensive?

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Bay football fans went wild Sunday night in celebration of the Buccaneers heading to Super Bowl LV, right here in our city. But, given the price for a ticket to the big game (along with pandemic protocols), most of these fans will be enjoying this historic Super Bowl from home.

According to Ticketmaster, Super Bowl tickets range from $10,000 for upper level seats to a whopping $45,000 for second and lower level seats. And that's not including service fees which could take the tickets up to $54,451.48 each. Tickets are only being sold in sets of two.

Were Super Bowl tickets always so expensive? Here's a look at Tampa Super Bowl ticket prices over the years.

1984: Super Bowl XVIII

This was the first time that Tampa ever hosted a Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Raiders beat Washington 38-9 at the original Tampa Stadium. According to bleacherreport.com, the game drew a live crowd of 72,920 with the average face value of tickets at just $60.00 apiece.

Adjusted for inflation, according to Yahoo!: $151.07

1991: Super Bowl XXV

The New York Giants beat the Buffalo Bills with a close score of 20-19. Tampa Stadium would close down a few years later and get demolished in 1999 to make way for our beloved Raymond James Stadium. The average face value ticket price was $150.00 with a crowd of 73,813 people, according to Bleacher Report.

Adjusted for inflation, according to Yahoo!: $285.93

2001: Super Bowl XXXV

The Baltimore Ravens beat the New York Giants 34-7 at Raymond James Stadium’s first Super Bowl. Bleacher Report says the stadium hosted 71,921 fans while the average face value ticket price was $325.00.

Adjusted for inflation, according to Yahoo!: $476.22

2009: Super Bowl XLIII

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 securing their sixth Super Bowl ring. Tickets cost $800.00 at average face value, a $150 increase from the big game just two year prior, according to Bleacher Report. They added that game drew a live crowd of 70,774 fans.

Adjusted for inflation, according to Yahoo!: $1,209.14

Even if you don't want to cough up the cash to see the game in person, you can watch complete coverage of Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 on 10 Tampa Bay. You also have the chance to enjoy events leading up to Super Bowl Sunday at the Super Bowl Experience on the Tampa Riverwalk.

And, don't forget to download the Tampa Bay 55 podcast for behind-the-scenes coverage of the big game.