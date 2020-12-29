Tampa International Airport urges passengers to modify their behavior to help keep them and others safe.

TAMPA, Fla. — As Super Bowl LV draws closer, it is a good idea for football fans to keep COVID-19 in mind if they start planning trips to Tampa.

The CDC, of course, is still recommending against unnecessary travel.

The Tampa Super Bowl LV Host Committee wants to ensure the safety of those who will be attending the big game, and that starts at the airport.

Tampa International Airport has implemented an airport-wide effort to stop or slow the spread of germs and viruses. This includes enhanced cleaning and sanitation of surfaces, plastic shields in high-traffic areas, social distancing markers and reduced seating.

The airport also asks that passengers do their part to stay "TPA Ready" and keep themselves and those around them safe.

Face masks will be required to attend the game at Raymond James Stadium, so bring them along to the airport, too. Face coverings are required for all passengers and guests at the airport, per an executive order by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. Different airlines have different requirements for face masks, so be sure to check in with your airline before traveling. All, however, require their wear.

If you're planning on parking at the airport, the monorail service from the Long Term Parking Garage is currently unavailable. Instead, guests must use pedestrian walkways to get to the main terminal. Valet parking is also unavailable.

You may want to pick up a Super Bowl LV souvenir while safely exploring the city of Tampa because airport shops and restaurants may be closed or have reduced capacity.

Other safety tips recommended by Tampa International Airport include coming prepared with mobile boarding passes and arriving at least two hours early to avoid last-minute crowds.

Tampa International Airport also offers two types of COVID-19 testing for people traveling to and from Tampa. PCR tests, which are often required by destinations with COVID-19 restrictions, take about 48 hours to get results. The antigen test can be processed in less than an hour but may not be useful for government-mandated quarantines.

You can visit the Baycare Health testing website for information.

Our busy holiday period kicked off today and we're here to remind you that if you're traveling for the holidays, TPA is doing all we can to keep you safe.



Here are things YOU can do to help:

- get COVID tested before traveling

- wash your hands

- wear your mask

- arrive early pic.twitter.com/Tw6xYbPPxt — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) December 19, 2020