Tampa Bay Buccaneers team up with NFL Green to help local kids

Community donations collected through NFLs Green will go to kids around the Tampa Bay area.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the many organizations teaming up with the National Football League's NFL Green to help out Tampa Bay area kids through community donations.

The NFL, Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee and the Bucs are all part of the team that will put books, sports gear, school supplies and games in the hands of kids in Tampa Bay.

The project is called Super Kids-Super Sharing. Every Super Bowl host committee for the past 22 years has implemented the project.

The sharing event gets started Dec. 1, which also happens to be Giving Tuesday. Super Kids partners will host collections at their facilities. The items collected will go to the kids with Replay Tampa Bay and Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay.

Included in the sharing effort is the YMCAs of Tampa Bay, Hillsborough Education Foundation, Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation, City of Tampa Parks and Recreation, the City of Tampa, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful and many schools in the Diocese of St. Petersburg.

"It has been incredible to see so many community partners step forward to help local children in need in the midst of a pandemic," said Susan Groh, Associate Director of NFL Green. "The Tampa Bay community has rallied around the effort to assist local children during these challenging times and helped to find innovative ways to make Super Kids happen."

Verizon has supported Super Kids for the past eight years. This year they are providing a $25,000 grant to Hillsborough Education Foundation. That will support innovative school and classroom enrichment opportunities. A $20,000 grant was also given to the Florida Aquarium to support local education and conservation initiatives.

Want to give back to your community kids? You can donate new and gently used books, sports gear, school supplies and board and video games and drop them off at multiple locations across Tampa Bay.

Hillsborough Education Foundation – 2306 N. Howard Avenue, Tampa

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to Noon.

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful Environmental Education Center–4398 N. Riverside Drive, Tampa

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation Facilities

All People’s Life Center – 6105 E. Sligh Avenue, Tampa

Monday-Friday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to Noon

Apollo Beach Recreation Center – 664 Golf and Sea Boulevard, Apollo Beach

Monday-Friday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to Noon

Ed Radice Sports Complex – 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa (main office near softball fields)

Monday-Friday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to Noon

William Owen Pass Sports Complex – 1300 Sydney Dover Road, Dover (main office next to softball fields and volleyball courts)

Monday-Friday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to Noon

Jackson Heights NFL YET Center – 3310 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa

Monday-Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center – 2200 N. Oregon Avenue, Tampa

Monday-Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Loretta Ingraham Center – 1611 N. Hubert Avenue, Tampa

Monday-Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copeland Park – 11011 N. 15th Street, Tampa

Monday-Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Forest Hills - 724 W 109th Avenue, Tampa

Monday-Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Springhill Center - 1000 E Eskimo Avenue, Tampa

Monday-Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Port Tampa Center - 4702 W McCoy Street, Tampa

Monday-Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Police Athletic League - 1924 W Diana Street, Tampa

Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wayne Papy Center - 6925 N Florida Avenue, Tampa

Monday-Thursday Noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to Noon

New Tampa Recreation Center - 17302 Commerce Park Boulevard, Tampa

Monday-Thursday Noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to Noon

Tampa Metropolitan YMCA Facilities

Bob Gilbertson Central City Family YMCA - 110 East Palm Avenue, Tampa

Monday–Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bob Sierra North Tampa Family YMCA - 4029 Northdale Boulevard, Tampa

Monday–Friday 7a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Campo Family YMCA - 3414 Culbreath Road, Valrico

Monday–Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Pasco Family YMCA - 37301 Chapel Hill Loop, Zephyrhills

Monday–Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Tampa Family YMCA -16221 Compton Drive, Tampa

Monday–Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Brandon Family YMCA - 3097 S. Kingsway Road, Seffner

Monday–Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Northwest Hillsborough Family YMCA - 8950 W. Waters Avenue, Tampa

Monday–Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Plant City Family YMCA - 1507 YMCA Place, Plant City

Monday–Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

South Tampa Family YMCA - 4411 S. Himes Avenue, Tampa

Monday–Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spurlino Family YMCA at Big Bend Road - 9650 Old Big Bend Road, Riverview

Monday–Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

YMCA Camp Cristina -9840 Balm Riverview Road, Riverview

Monday–Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

YMCA of the Suncoast Facilities

Clearwater YMCA – 1005 S. Highland Avenue, Clearwater

Monday–Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Greater Ridgecrest YMCA – 801 119th Street, Largo

Monday–Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Pinellas YMCA – 4550 Village Center Drive, Palm Harbor

Monday–Friday 3:30 to 9 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA – 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto

Monday–Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Greater Palm Harbor YMCA – 1600 16th Street, Palm Harbor

Monday–Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hernando County YMCA – 1300 Mariner Boulevard, Spring Hill

Monday–Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

James P. Gills Family YMCA – 8411 Photonics Drive, New Port Richey

Monday–Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



