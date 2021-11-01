Tampa Bay kids receive thousands of books, games, and school supplies in Super Bowl project

Community partners teamed up with the NFL for the annual Super Kids-Super Sharing project.

TAMPA, Fla — Children in need in the Tampa Bay area received almost 4,500 donations Monday as part of the Super Kids-Super Sharing event.

This project, implemented with every Super Bowl host community for the past 22 years, collects school supplies, books, sports equipment, games, and toys and distributes them to local children.

Even with the pandemic changing the usual lineup of Super Bowl events, Tampa Bay community partners stepped up to make Super Kids-Super Sharing happen this year.

More than 30 partners worked to collect and distribute donations, including YMCAs of Tampa Bay, Replay Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough Education Foundation, Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation, City of Tampa Parks and Recreation, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful and six Diocese of St. Petersburg schools.

“They kept the collection and distribution of items local and were able to safely reach many children in need,” said Susan Groh, associate director of NFL Green.

Grants for local organizations were also included in the Super Kids event.

Longtime NFL Green partner Verizon provided $25,000 to Hillsborough Education Foundation for classroom enrichment, including a robotics program for middle and high school girls. The Florida Aquarium also received a $20,000 grant to support education and conservation.

This project is part of the NFL Green initiative to address the Super Bowl's environmental impact and leave a "positive, green legacy" in the host cities. NFL Green has plans to donate or repurpose as many resources from Super Bowl LV as possible, including unserved food, leftover décor and construction materials.

