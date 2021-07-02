Tampa Bay mural reminds football fans to mask up

TAMPA, Fla — Super Bowl LV is here and it brought thousands of football fans to the area.
Visitors and the people who call Tampa Bay home are getting a reminder to mask up during the festivities and that nudge is coming from a mural.
International Artist Kyle Holbrook hand-painted the mural to remind everyone to wear their masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The mural was started on Feb. 6, 2021, and is being painted at 1100 North Florida Avenue in Tampa. This location was picked because of its high visibility in close proximity to the iconic Tampa Bay postcard mural.
MLK Mural Project provided the grant, Accardi Properties provided the building as a canvas and local Tampa Artist Ania Amador coordinated the project.
