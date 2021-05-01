The best ways to get around Tampa Bay during Super Bowl week

With countless events spread out over 10 days, transportation is key.

TAMPA, Fla. — Super Bowl LV is Feb. 7, but the festivities that surround the big game will attract people to Tampa Bay well before that day.

Tampa city leaders have already announced the two areas that will host the majority of events. Designated as event zones, large swaths of land surrounding Tampa's Convention Center and Raymond James Stadium will be filled with activities from Jan. 28 through Feb. 9.

Whether you're from out of town, or a local living in the heart of Tampa, you may need to weigh your transportation options.

Here are some of the best ways to get around during Super Bowl week.

Bus Services

Hillsborough County's nearly 200 public buses cover around 1,000 square miles - roughly the size of Rhode Island.

That's good news for the county, but for those just interested in the Super Bowl, only two routes matter.

Tampa has a pair of bus routes that circle the downtown area and Raymond James Stadium from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. A one-way trip will cost $2, while a 1-day unlimited pass will cost twice as much.

For half the price, commuters can also reserve a seat on a shuttle which operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tampa Historic Streetcar

A small but free option is Tampa's Historic Streetcar.

This blast from the past offers a glimpse into the city's history while riding along the Ybor Channel in the heart of downtown.

Anyone can hop on the trolley from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, and 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the week.

Cross Bay Ferry

But, sometimes you need to get away during a...getaway.

If that's the case, then the Cross Bay Ferry is your best bet.

You can skip the traffic and Super Bowl madness by taking a ferry across the bay and spend the day in downtown St. Petersburg.

For $20 round trip, visitors can enjoy St. Pete's shops, fresh markets and scenic views.

