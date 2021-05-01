Here's how to get information about Super Bowl LV

Tampa city leaders and their partners will keep visitors and the people who call the area informed ahead of the big game.

TAMPA, Fla — On Feb. 7, 2021, Tampa Bay will host its fifth Super Bowl. But, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, things are going to be a little different.

That's why Tampa city leaders and their partners are rolling out ways to keep people informed about the big game.

“This Super Bowl will no doubt look different from years past, but Tampa Bay is no stranger to challenges,” Mayor Jane Castor said. “The Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee, Regional leaders along with staff, and the NFL have been working closely over the last year to organize a seamless event - with resident and visitor safety as the top priority. We look forward to hosting Tampa Bay style --go Bucs!”

Rob Higgins, CEO/President of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee says he's excited to show visitors what the Tampa Bay community has to offer.

“With Super Bowl LV quickly approaching, we look forward to raising the bar for fan experience, showcasing our destination to visitors from near and far, all while delivering a fifth world-class Super Bowl to our region in the safest manner possible,” Higgins said. “Our area is eager to show the world what Team Tampa Bay has to offer come February.”

If you live in Tampa or are just visiting, here's how you can get the latest information on Super Bowl LV and the events surrounding it:

Text:

Text SBLV to 888-777 for Super Bowl events & information text alerts.

Text TAMPAREADY/TAMPALISTA to 888-777 for emergency text alerts.

Follow:

City of Tampa:

Tampa Bay Public Safety Joint Information Center:

Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee:

Visit: