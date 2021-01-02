What does Tom Brady think about potentially surpassing Michael Jordan's 6 championship wins?

Tom Brady and Michael Jordan each have won six championships in their respective sports, but Brady has a chance to capture a seventh on Sunday.

TAMPA, Fla — Every once in a while, an athlete comes along whose performance transcends the sport they play and whose name becomes synonymous with winning.

Babe Ruth, Muhammad Ali, Tiger Woods and Wayne Gretzky all come to mind.

However, few athletes have garnered as much international attention for their athletic ability and celebrity status in the last three decades as Michael Jordan and Tom Brady.

Jordan captivated the sports world in the 90s, winning six NBA Championships with the Chicago Bulls and cementing himself as one of the best players of all time, if not the best. His accolades include six NBA Finals MVP Awards, five league MVP Awards, 10 scoring titles and 14 NBA All-Star Game selections to name a few.

And while Jordan’s legacy is now set in stone, forever remembered in the record books, Brady’s story is still being written.

On Sunday, the Buccaneer’s quarterback will be going after his seventh Super Bowl title. His six wins are already the most of any NFL player in history. Like Jordan, Brady’s resume includes more than just championships with four Super Bowl MVP Awards and three league MVP Awards.

But it’s that potential for a seventh championship victory that perhaps sticks out the most at this moment.

When asked about the prospect of surpassing Jordan’s six championship wins on Monday, Brady humbly gave credit to not himself, but for the teams that have surrounded him throughout his storied career.

“Well, Michael’s one of my sports idols,” Brady said. “So, I think he’s pretty incredible and I think, for me, it’s just, it’s about being a part of a lot of great teams. And to have the opportunity to play in this game means a lot to me. It’s a lot of commitment [and] sacrifice by a lot of guys.”

And he’s likely right. While it’s no secret that Brady and Jordan had the ability to carry a team, the cast around them played vital roles as well.

Jordan played alongside iconic players like Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman. Their dynasty would become known as “The Dream Team.”

And Brady has famously dominated with current Bucs’ tight end Rob Gronkowski during their time together in New England. But he’s also benefited from the likes of guys like running back Kevin Faulk and wide receivers Randy Moss and Julian Edelman.

So, one man certainly isn’t responsible for a team championship, but there’s no denying that having iconic figures like Jordan and Brady help.

And no matter what happens on Sunday, Brady’s career will be long hailed as one of the greatest in all of sports, rivaling that of his idol, Jordan. A win would give Brady a slight edge in the championship department, but he’s not focusing on that. Instead, Brady is appreciative of the moment itself and the previous ones that have catapulted him to being known as the G.O.A.T.

“Obviously, we’re one game away from the ultimate goal in this sport and I’ve been apart of that ultimate goal six other times, so they’re all different, they’ve all meant something a little bit different to me. They’ve all been very unique in their own way. It’d just be cool to accomplish it this time, I don’t compare them to the other times,” he said.

You can catch Brady and the Bucs in the big game locally on 10 Tampa Bay on Feb. 7 with kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

