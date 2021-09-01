Kick-off Bucs' season by helping assemble USO holiday care packages

Help bring "a taste" and feel of home to our troops stationed around the world as you get ready to cheer on reigning Super Bowl champs the Buccaneers.

TAMPA, Fla. — As Tampa gets ready to see the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers take the field, the NFL is teaming up with the USO to give back to our military service members.

During the 2021 NFL Kickoff Experience on Sept. 9 in Tampa, you'll be able to help assemble some of the 10,000 USO holiday care packages for military members.

The event, which takes place from noon to 11 p.m. at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, will have a USO booth for people to volunteer to help assemble the care packages and snack packs, which include popular food and drinks to "bring a taste of home to our troops." The packages will be "delivered as festive drawstring bags of holiday goodies to service members around the world."

"The holidays are an especially challenging time for service members who are separated from their families and friends," said USO CEO and President J.D. Crouch II in a statement. "Delivering care packages — like those assembled during the 2021 Kickoff Experience by the NFL, supporters and fans — is just one way we are giving more than thanks to service members."