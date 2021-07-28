Blake Coleman signs 6-year deal with Calgary Flames

After two seasons in Tampa, the forward is making his way north on a $29.4 million deal.

TAMPA, Fla. — News that all Bolts fans expected, but were dreading has finally dropped — Blake Coleman will no longer call Amalie Arena home.

The unrestricted free agent's agency confirmed Coleman signed a six-year, $29.4 million deal with the Calgary Flames Wednesday.

Coleman posted a tribute to fans on his Instagram page saying his time in Tampa since being traded to the Lightning in 2020 has "been a ride."

"This city took us in with open arms and we quickly became proud to call it home, we had both of our beautiful girls here, got to play with some of the best teammates in the game and reached the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley cup in back to back seasons," he wrote.

During his memorable two years in "Champa Bay" Coleman played a key role in helping the Bolts bring home back-to-back victories.

"Thank you for the memories, we will be champions forever," he added.

During an end-of-season press conference Bolts general manager Julien BriseBois was unsure of Coleman's status moving forward with the team.

"I don’t know," BriseBois said, at the time.

The Lightning faced a looming salary cap and the general manager said he had to balance contracts, free agents, a salary cap and the fact that Coleman was among those who was due a "substantial" raise.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.