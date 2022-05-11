Game 6 Preview: Win or go home for Lightning

The Bolts return to AMALIE Arena one loss away from elimination.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — After a difficult 4-3 loss on Tuesday, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper felt like his team gave Game 5 away to the Maple Leafs.

"We just let it slip through our fingers. That’s on us.”

Unlike the last couple of postseason runs, it seems like the little mistakes are coming back to bite this team in the behind.

"When I say we gave the game away, I'm saying we gave Toronto opportunities to capitalize," Cooper explained. "And to Toronto's credit, they have capitalized on them. And so we're getting burned by some of the things that we're doing instead of making them earn it the hard way."

These mistakes have shown up in a myriad of ways:

In Game 1, we simply cannot address the multitude of mistakes made in that one.

In Game 3, the Lightning waited until a 3-goal deficit to play with some urgency.

In Game 5, the group played in reverse of Game 3. Jumped out to a spectacular start just to let Toronto suffocate them towards the end of the contest.

Here's another way to look 👀 at Toronto's W tonight ⤵️ #GoBolts NA pic.twitter.com/cygp7hwZ1B — Playoff Chatter Charts (@ChatterCharts) May 11, 2022

Joe Smith of The Athletic did a great article on how Andrei Vasilevskiy needs to put his Superman cape on to, probably, save Tampa Bay's season. In the past two championship years, the Bolts are 26-2 when giving up two goals or less. And while the Lightning have hung Vasy out to dry one too many times, he's been pedestrian during the first five games of this series.

According to Moneypuck.com, the Lightning have given up 18 goals while he has been in net and the expected goals against are about 17 goals. That's one of the worst performances in the playoffs by any goalie who has been between the pipes for, at least, four games.

According to @MoneyPuckdotcom, Vasy has given up 18 goals with his expected goals against at 17. That's one of the worst marks, for goalies playing at least 4 games, this postseason.



In 2021, Vasy saved roughly 27 goals above expected.

In 2020, it was 21.

In 2022, it's -1. https://t.co/NAVA9E6wBD — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) May 12, 2022

Despite being on the brink of elimination, there continues to be no panic in the Bolts locker room. Andrei Vasilevskiy's struggles were just noted, but a 17-0 record after a playoff loss is not a bad statistic to have in your back pocket.

If there is a Game 7, we can talk about how the Lightning needs to learn how to win back-to-back games, but for right now -- they have to take care of Game 6 first. In these instances, they oddly feel comfortable.

"The series isn't over yet. So we still have life," three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon said. "We still have a lot of life. We still have a lot of hockey to be played."

The core group of Bolts was actually in this position back in 2015 when trailing the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in the 2015 opening-round series. Nikita Kucherov logged three points in Game 6's 5-2 win on the road. Then at home, the Bolts scored the first goal of the contest in the 3rd period to eventually edge Detroit 2-0 in a nailbiter. This group has played so many playoff games, they have a Rolodex of experience in these spots.

"We have a lot of positives we can draw on with this group and we've had, like we have shown in the hostile environments against good teams, winning on the road in these situations. You know, fortunately, we're at home now," Cooper said. "Again, that doesn't guarantee anything at all that you're going to win, but much rather play an elimination game at home than on the road."

As long as the Bolts stay out of the penalty box, they should do just fine tomorrow night inside AMALIE Arena. Game 5 flipped on Tampa Bay during 4-on-4 hockey. The Bolts were about to be on a power play leading 2-1 in the 3rd period until Steven Stamkos' high-sticking call 10 seconds into the man-advantage. Toronto scored two quick goals shortly thereafter.

The other thing that changed in Game 5 was Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and John Tavares making an impact. The Lightning did well containing Toronto's stars for a good portion of this series, but the dam broke towards the second half of Game 5.

Either way, the Lightning will play with the utmost urgency on Thursday night, and that's going to be a scary task for Toronto in Tampa.