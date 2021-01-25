x
Tampa Bay Lightning game against Carolina Hurricanes postponed

The NHL announced on Monday the game originally scheduled for Jan. 26 would be pushed back to Monday, Feb. 22.
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes game scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.

The NHL announced on Monday the game originally scheduled for Jan. 26 would be pushed back to Monday, Feb. 22.

This isn't the only change in the schedule the NHL announced. 

The following games have been rescheduled:

  • Game #52, Carolina at Nashville, originally scheduled for Jan. 19, is now scheduled for Tuesday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET.
  • Game #62, Florida at Carolina, originally scheduled for Jan. 21, is now scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. ET.
  • Game #76, Florida at Carolina, originally scheduled for Jan. 23, is now scheduled for Sunday, March 7 at 5 p.m.  ET.
  • Game #97, Tampa Bay at Carolina, originally scheduled for Jan. 26, is now scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. ET.
  • Game #255, Columbus at Carolina, originally scheduled for Feb. 16, is now scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. ET.

More information on the NHL schedule can be found here. 


