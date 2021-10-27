Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov out for weeks 8-10 weeks with 'lower body injury'

This is the second season in a row that Kuch's time on the ice was limited by an injury.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without star winger Nikita Kucherov for several weeks after undergoing a procedure for a lower-body injury Tuesday.

The team confirmed Kucherov's status on Twitter saying he's slated to miss approximately 8-10 weeks.

Kucherov was injured on Oct. 16 after taking a hit during the Bolts game against the Capitals. He'd later leave the ice.

"It is definitely not a day-to-day thing," head coach Jon Cooper said at the time. "We'll wait until we get official word, but he's definitely going to be out a little while here."

UPDATE: Nikita Kucherov underwent a successful procedure on Tuesday and will miss approximately 8-10 weeks with a lower body injury. — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 27, 2021

The Lightning understand what this feeling is like. Kucherov missed the entire regular season last year before returning to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

"We went through this for 56 games last year," Cooper said. "It's something that is not ideal, but comfortable with because we've gone through it."

Corey Perry, someone who will help replace Kucherov in the lineup, said, "It's a big hole. Big part of this team. They did it last year without him. They found a way. It's just a matter of finding that little bit of depth."

Kucherov had four points in three games this season.

After returning from hip surgery in 2020-2021, Kuch still recorded a league-best 32 points in the playoffs.