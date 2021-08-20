'A marathon, not a sprint': Lightning national anthem singer posts COVID recovery update

Sonya Bryson-Kirksey was hospitalized for COVID-19 on July 16.

It's been a week since Tampa Bay Lightning national anthem singer Sonya Bryson-Kirksey was released from the hospital after a tough battle with COVID-19.

Now, the beloved Bolts staple says she is seeing a few positive changes.

In a tweet, Bryson-Kirksey said she is happy to be alive. The singer added that she hopes to get back to singing quickly, but is prioritizing her health at the moment.

"I had to remember that this part of healing is a marathon, not a sprint," Bryson-Kirksey wrote.

Good Friday Morning! I've been home for a week now. I AM GLAD TO BE ALIVE! Seeing a few positive changes. However, I had to remember that this part of healing is a marathon, not a sprint. I want to get back to singing quickly, but my health is the priority!

Sonya Bryson-Kirksey, who was fully vaccinated but more vulnerable to the delta variant due to multiple sclerosis, had been hospitalized for COVID-19 on July 16.