'A marathon, not a sprint': Lightning national anthem singer posts COVID recovery update

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The video is from Aug. 13.
It's been a week since Tampa Bay Lightning national anthem singer Sonya Bryson-Kirksey was released from the hospital after a tough battle with COVID-19.
Now, the beloved Bolts staple says she is seeing a few positive changes.
In a tweet, Bryson-Kirksey said she is happy to be alive. The singer added that she hopes to get back to singing quickly, but is prioritizing her health at the moment.
"I had to remember that this part of healing is a marathon, not a sprint," Bryson-Kirksey wrote.
Sonya Bryson-Kirksey, who was fully vaccinated but more vulnerable to the delta variant due to multiple sclerosis, had been hospitalized for COVID-19 on July 16.
Her husband, Jimmie Kirksey Jr., previously said the singer had been infected by an unvaccinated person. If Bryson-Kirksey hadn't gotten the shot, "she might not be here," her husband said.