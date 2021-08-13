Lightning's beloved national anthem singer released from hospital after COVID battle

Sonya Bryson-Kirksey was in the ICU for several days after being hospitalized with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

TAMPA, Fla. — After being in the hospital for almost a month, the Tampa Bay Lightning's national anthem singer is finally heading home!

Sonya Bryson-Kirksey, who was fully vaccinated but more vulnerable to the delta variant due to multiple sclerosis, had been hospitalized for COVID-19 since July 16.

Video shows Sonya making her exit Friday morning from the hospital elevator to a cheering crowd of hospital staff, happy to see her on her road to recovery.

For some of the time, she had been in the intensive care unit. But on Aug. 4, her husband and a family friend confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay that Bryson-Kirksey had been moved back out of the ICU after making progress in her battle against COVID.

“If you know Sonya, you know she’s a fighter," a family friend, Thomas Schooley, stated at the time.

Her husband, Jimmie Kirksey Jr., previously said the singer had been infected by an unvaccinated person. If Bryson-Kirksey hadn't gotten the shot, "she might not be here," her husband said.

There's been an outpouring of support from fans of the back-to-back Stanley Cup-winning hockey team.

“Sonya is an important member of the Lightning family and an integral part of our game day experience. We’re wishing her the best and hoping for a speedy recovery," a Tampa Bay Lightning spokesperson previously told 10 Tampa Bay.