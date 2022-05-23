Lightning vs Panthers: Bolts 1 win away from clean sweep

The Tampa Bay Lightning can advance to the Eastern Conference Finals of the NHL Playoffs with a fourth win against the Florida Panthers in Game 4.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to play Game 4 against the Florida Panthers on Monday at Amalie Arena.

After winning three straight games in a champions-esque display, the Bolts are now one win away from a clean sweep. Doing so would make it the only third time in franchise history Tampa has won four straight games against a playoff opponent.

Fans will keep their eyes on Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov, who have scored a combined total of four goals and seven assists so far in the series against Florida, but it's important to remember that defense wins championships — and in that Lightning defense is goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The Russian native has limited the Panthers to one goal in the three games played so far in the series and has not given up more than one goal in the last four games for the Bolts.

"We have broken down at times and Vasy has been there to bail us out," Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper said.

Another reason why the Bolts and fans can continue to rely on Vasillevskiy is that he has only given up a total of one goal in his last six series-clinching wins.

The Bolts goaltender may have to give credit to his defensive unit on the low amount of goals he's conceded as the Lightning have the most blocked shots this postseason.

The style of play and consistent dominance from Tampa Bay to earn them a three to zero lead in the series is not ignored by the Florida camp.

“They're [The Tampa Bay Lightning] Stanley Cup champions and the best team in hockey probably over the last 5 years, so they know what they're doing and they're willing themselves," said Andrew Brunette, Florida Panthers head coach. "They have more will and more desire than we do, and it shows probably if you watch the game shift after shift right now.”

Being three to zero down in the series is a problem the Panthers did not want to run into, and NHL history shows the odds are not in their favor.

Only four NHL teams have ever come back to win a series in the postseason when trailing three to zero.

For Tampa Bay, they are in a strong position to win Game 4, and although most Bolts fans do not want to see their hockey team have an off-game and lose against Florida on Monday, the Lightning can afford to lose a game and remain in a great position to move onto the Eastern Conference Finals.

A win for the Lightning will see them earn a third-consecutive trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, which will be the sixth time in the last nine seasons.

The winner between the two in-state rivals will play the winner of the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricane.