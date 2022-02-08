x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lightning

Pat Maroon, Tampa Bay Lightning agree to 2-year extension

The deal is worth about $1 million.
Credit: AP Photo/Gerry Broome
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon kisses the Stanley Cup after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla. — He's not going anywhere.

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Tuesday that the team resigned forward Pat Maroon to a two-year, $1 million extension.

Maroon picked up a Stanley Cup victory with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and continued his success with the Lightning. The 33-year-old helped the Bolts win back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships in 2020 and 2021, playing a combined 119 games over the past two seasons.

There have been no other players appearing in more Stanley Cup Playoff games than Maroon's 74, the Lightning said.  

Related Articles

In Other News

Lightning's Cirelli, Sustr added to COVID list as game against Canadiens still on