Pat Maroon, Tampa Bay Lightning agree to 2-year extension

The deal is worth about $1 million.

TAMPA, Fla. — He's not going anywhere.

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Tuesday that the team resigned forward Pat Maroon to a two-year, $1 million extension.

Maroon picked up a Stanley Cup victory with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and continued his success with the Lightning. The 33-year-old helped the Bolts win back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships in 2020 and 2021, playing a combined 119 games over the past two seasons.