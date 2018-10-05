This year marks 14 years since the Tampa Bay Lightning last won the Stanley Cup Finals.

With the start of the Eastern Conference Finals this weekend, 10News looked back at what five Lightning players from the 2004 championship team are doing now.

Dave Andreychuk

2004: Andreychuk, the team captain, was 40 years old when he led the Tampa Bay Lightning to their last Stanley Cup over the Calgary Flames. He was in the second to last season of what was a remarkable Hall of Fame career that began in 1982. Andreychuk has one goal and 13 assists in the Lightning’s win over Calgary.

TODAY: Andreychuk retired in 2006. He is still with the Lightning as Vice President of Corporate and Community Affairs.

Martin St. Louis

2004: St. Louis was the NHL points leader at 94. He finished the 2003-2004 regular season with 38 goals and 56 assists.

TODAY: St. Louis retired in 2015 to spend more time with his family. According to NHLPA.com, he started a small private equity company that invests in sports projects. However, he spends most of his time with kid skids at the hockey rink.

Vincent Lecavalier

2004: The Lightning drafted Lecavalier first overall in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft. He entered the league with high expectations as Lightning owner Art Williams proclaiming Lecavalier would be “the Michael Jordan of hockey.”

In 2000, Lecavalier became the youngest captain in NHL history at 19 years and 314 days (other players have since surpassed this feat). Lecavalier was stripped of his captaincy before the 2001-02 season.

He played a key role in the Lightning’s Stanley Cup victory, assisting on the Cup-clinching goal.

TODAY: Lecavalier announced his retirement in 2016.

The Lightning retired Lecavalier’s No. 4 jersey this February. Lecavalier joined St. Louis as the only two players in franchise history to their jerseys retired.

Brad Richards

2004: Richards led the 2004 playoffs in scoring with 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 23 postseason games. He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the postseason. It included a record seven game-winning goals. It broke Joe Sakic’s and Joe Nieuwendyk’s record of six.

TODAY: Richards announced his retirement in 2016.

During his playing career, Richards hosted the Brad Richards PEI Celebrity Golf Classic for six seasons with proceeds going to the Children’s Wish Foundation and Autism Society of Prince Edward Island.

According to NHLPA.com, he created Richy’s Rascals in Tampa Bay to support children’s pediatric cancer needs and continued that work in Dallas and New York for Children’s Medical Oncology Departments. Richards donated $500,000 in 2010 to the PEI unit of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

In 2004, Richards won the Lady Byng Memorial trophy with the Lightning for sportsmanship.

Nikolai Khabibulin

2004: The Russian goaltender went 16-7 during the 2004 Stanley Cup run. His five shutouts rank tied for third among NHL goalies for most shutouts in one playoff season.

TODAY: Khabibulin retired in November 2015.

