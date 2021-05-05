Tampa Bay Lightning allowing more fans at home games

Now more fans can cheer on the Stanley Cup champs!

TAMPA, Fla. — The thunder just got a little louder for Lightning home games.

The team is now allowing 4,200 fans in the stands of Amalie Arena instead of 3,800.

Then, the number of fans allowed in for the first round of playoffs will be 7,000. That would put Amalie Arena at 37 percent capacity.

The capacity increase is a way to try and give more season ticket members a chance to go to at least one first-round game, a spokesperson with Vinik Sports Group said.

For the playoff games, seating pods will be separated by 4-5.5 feet depending on the location.

The Tampa Bay Lightning opened their season this January without fans in the stands because of increasing COVID-19 cases.

It wasn't until March that the Vinik Sports Group announced it would host up to 3,800 fans in stands of Amalie Arena.

Fans can expect increased safety measures including physical distancing, cashless and contactless concession and retail stands, and sanitizing stations. The arena staff will also be increasing cleaning efforts for commonly-used surfaces including UV disinfectant lights.

Masks will be also required throughout the arena concourses and seating areas when not eating or drinking.

You can find a full list of protocols and information on how to buy tickets here.