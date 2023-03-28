Lightning to launch first girls rec hockey league

The league will consist of 30 girls from ages 7 to 10 and played at the Power Pole Arena in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Tuesday the launch of the team's first Girls Only Rec League beginning in the spring.

The league will consist of 30 girls from ages 7 to 10 who will play at the Power Pole Arena in Tampa.

The new league from the Lightning will be the first-ever girls-only hockey competition to be created out of the Tampa Bay area and will be compromised of 10 weeks of practices and eight weeks of games.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the start of our Girls Only Rec League and about how much the game of girls hockey has already grown in the area,” Lightning Hockey Development Coordinator Kelley Steadman said in a statement. “I feel really lucky to be able to work for an organization that prioritizes the growth of the girls game and is supportive of new initiatives like this one.

"This rec league will allow girls to continue to develop as hockey players, but most importantly, grow as individuals as they learn teamwork, humility, and how to have a ton of fun playing the sport they love.”

Steadman, who is a US Women's National Team alum and two-time World Champion, is set to take charge of each practice and help players focus on positioning, face-offs, game rules and team strategy.

"The addition of this Girls Rec League expands the Girls Hockey Path to Play ecosystem within the Tampa Bay Lightning Girls Development programming and allows for continued development of the Girls Hockey game in the Tampa Bay area," the Lightning stated in a news release.