Lightning look for a repeat performance in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final

The Bolts skated away with a landslide, 8-2 victory in Game 1 over the New York Islanders

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to continue their winning ways in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final Wednesday night at 8 against the New York Islanders. The Lightning walked away with a commanding 8-2 victory in Game 1 of the series on Monday night, but the Bolts are not letting the lopsided win get to their heads.

"It's really only a statement if you can follow it up in Game 2," Head Coach Jon Cooper said when asked about the Game 1 win. "We come out and lay an egg (Wednesday) night and it's 1-1, what kind of statement did we make? Well, let's make a statement and be even better than we were (Monday) night in Game 2 and see where the chips fall. It's a good first step, but it's just one little step."

The Bolts' eight goals in Game 1 were the most scored in a conference final game since the 1992 Chicago Blackhawks beat the Edmonton Oilers 8-1 in Game 1 of the Clarence Campbell Conference Final. The Lightning are also on a five-game win streak, the longest active streak in the 2020 playoffs. A win Wednesday will tie them with the Vegas Golden Knights for the longest win streak (6 straight wins) this postseason.

One thing the Tampa Bay will need to improve on from Game 1 is their penalties. The team gave up five power plays, one of which the Islanders were able to convert on for one of their two goals.

At the end of the day, history is on the Lightning's side when it comes to matchups with the Islanders. Tampa Bay has won five straight playoff games against the Islanders, going back to 2016. The Lighting are 9-2 all-time against the Islanders in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

