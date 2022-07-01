Tampa Bay Lightning signs forward Nick Paul to 7-year contract extension

Lightning was able to snatch Paul up on March 20 from Ottawa in exchange for Mathieu Joseph.

TAMPA, Fla. — For all the Tampa Bay Lightning fans out there — we got some good news for you.

The Bolts have signed forward Nick Paul to a seven-year contract extension, vice president Julien Brisebois announced. Paul (Does It All) will get a whopping $3.15 million (average annual value), a news release from the team explains.

Paul, 27, was on the ice for 21 games for the Lightning during the regular season after joining the Tampa Bay team before the trade deadline. He went on to score five goals, 12 points and a plus-four rating while winning more than 50 percent of his face-offs.

The Ontario native made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut in 2022 with the Bolts, playing in all of the 23 postseason games. Branded with the No. 20 on his jersey, Paul would go on to claim five goals, tied for fifth most on the team.

"The 6-foot-3, 224-pound Paul ranked third in the NHL for penalties drawn (9) and tied for fourth among NHL forwards for average shorthanded time on ice (2:57) during the 2022 Playoffs," the team explains in the release.

Lightning was able to snatch Paul up on March 20 from Ottawa in exchange for Mathieu Joseph. Before making his way to Tampa Bay, Paul played in 59 games for the Senators during the 2021-22 season.

Paul ranked sixth on the Senators for goals, recording a total of 11 goals and 18 points.

"Paul, a native of Mississauga, Ontario, was originally selected by Dallas in the fourth round, 101stoverall, at the 2013 NHL Draft," the team explains. "He made his first NHL appearance February 16, 2016 with the Senators and spent parts of seven seasons in Ottawa before being traded to the Lightning."