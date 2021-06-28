If the Bolts can pull it off they'll be the youngest franchise to complete the feat.

TAMPA, Fla. — In the Tampa Bay Lightning's quest for the Stanley Cup, there's more on the line than just bragging rights. There's also a place in NHL history.

If the Bolts beat the Canadiens in their best of seven Stanley Cup Final series, they'll become one of nine teams to ever bring home back-to-back championship titles. It would also make the Tampa Bay team the youngest franchise to complete the feat.

The elite list of consecutive champs dates back to professional hockey's 1955-1956 season and has continued to span several decades.

Here's the shortlist of teams and their records:

Montréal Canadiens: The team has gone on a Stanley Cup-winning streak on several occasions but their longest record sits at five back-to-back victories.

While the Bolts appear to be on the hunt for back-to-back victories against one of the league's more impressive Stanley Cup record holders, the Canadiens have hit a pretty big rut. The northern team is facing a 28-year drought when it comes to coming out on top in the Stanley Cup Final.

Who will come out on top? You'll just have to grab your bolts gear and head out to a game, watch party, or kick back on your couch to find out.