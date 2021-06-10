When do Lightning tickets go on sale for the Stanley Cup Semifinals?

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is buzzing with excitement now that we know who the Lightning will face off against in the Stanley Cup Semifinals.
The New York Islanders will face the Lightning in the semifinals of the playoffs after defeating the Boston Bruins on Wednesday in Game 6 of their series.
Even though we don't know when puck drop for the first game will be, Ticketmaster is starting its game ticket presale at noon Thursday.
Amalie Arena will allow 13,500 fans for playoff games. You can read about its COVID-19 safety protocols here.
The bolts have some history with New York. Tampa Bay eliminated them in six games during last year's Eastern Conference Final. The same year, the Lightning won it all.
