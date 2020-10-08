Revenge tour? Lightning to play Blue Jackets in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning found out their next opponent Sunday -- and it's none other than the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Columbus swept the Bolts in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs after Tampa Bay put up the best regular season in league history. Now, the redemption tour starts with a rematch.
The Blue Jackets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-0, in Game 5 of the qualifying series.
The Bolts-Jackets' Game 1 is 3 p.m. Tuesday.
