Lightning's Vasilevskiy joins Kucherov on road to 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning's very own Andrei Vasilevskiy and Nikita Kucherov are on their way to the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend – and it's all thanks to the fans!

The National Hockey League announced Thursday that hockey fans voted 12 players to the NHL All-Star Weekend, which is from Feb. 3-4 in Sunrise.

Out of all the players selected for the trip to the midseason showcase, Vasy and Kuch secured their spot in the Atlantic Division.

Vasy is #NHLAllStar bound for the fifth time, thanks to you!

The 12 players named Thursday will join the 32 players previously selected to All-Star rosters by the NHL’s Hockey Operations Department.

The NHL's regular season schedule will be put on the back burner from Feb. 2-5 when the world's top players come together at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

Here's a list of all players set to make a trip to Sunrise next month:

Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Nikita Kucherov, TBL (4th)

F Dylan Larkin, DET (3rd)

F Mitchell Marner, TOR (2nd)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (5th)

F David Pastrnak, BOS (3rd)

F Nick Suzuki, MTL (2nd)

F Tage Thompson, BUF (1st)

F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (3rd)

F Matthew Tkachuk, FLA (2nd)

G Linus Ullmark, BOS (1st)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (5th)

Head coach: Jim Montgomery, BOS (1st)

Central Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (2nd)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (3rd)

F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th)

F Mikko Rantanen, COL (2nd)

F Jason Robertson, DAL (1st)

F Vladimir Tarasenko, STL (4th)

D Seth Jones, CHI (4th)

D Cale Makar, COL (2nd)

D Josh Morrissey, WPG (1st)

G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (3rd)

G Juuse Saros, NSH (2nd)

Head coach: Peter DeBoer, DAL (3rd)

Metropolitan Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Sidney Crosby, PIT (5th)

F Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ (7th)

F Kevin Hayes, PHI (1st)

F Jack Hughes, NJD (2nd)

F Brock Nelson, NYI (1st)

F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (8th)

F Artemi Panarin, NYR (1st)

F Andrei Svechnikov, CAR (1st)

D Adam Fox, NYR (1st)

G Igor Shesterkin, NYR (1st)

G Ilya Sorokin, NYI (1st)

Head coach: Rod Brind’Amour, CAR (2nd)

Pacific Division (All-Star Appearance)