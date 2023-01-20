Lightning's Vasilevskiy joins Kucherov on road to 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning's very own Andrei Vasilevskiy and Nikita Kucherov are on their way to the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend – and it's all thanks to the fans!
The National Hockey League announced Thursday that hockey fans voted 12 players to the NHL All-Star Weekend, which is from Feb. 3-4 in Sunrise.
Out of all the players selected for the trip to the midseason showcase, Vasy and Kuch secured their spot in the Atlantic Division.
The 12 players named Thursday will join the 32 players previously selected to All-Star rosters by the NHL’s Hockey Operations Department.
The NHL's regular season schedule will be put on the back burner from Feb. 2-5 when the world's top players come together at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.
Here's a list of all players set to make a trip to Sunrise next month:
Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)
- F Nikita Kucherov, TBL (4th)
- F Dylan Larkin, DET (3rd)
- F Mitchell Marner, TOR (2nd)
- F Auston Matthews, TOR (5th)
- F David Pastrnak, BOS (3rd)
- F Nick Suzuki, MTL (2nd)
- F Tage Thompson, BUF (1st)
- F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (3rd)
- F Matthew Tkachuk, FLA (2nd)
- G Linus Ullmark, BOS (1st)
- G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (5th)
- Head coach: Jim Montgomery, BOS (1st)
Central Division (All-Star Appearance)
- F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (2nd)
- F Clayton Keller, ARI (3rd)
- F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th)
- F Mikko Rantanen, COL (2nd)
- F Jason Robertson, DAL (1st)
- F Vladimir Tarasenko, STL (4th)
- D Seth Jones, CHI (4th)
- D Cale Makar, COL (2nd)
- D Josh Morrissey, WPG (1st)
- G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (3rd)
- G Juuse Saros, NSH (2nd)
- Head coach: Peter DeBoer, DAL (3rd)
Metropolitan Division (All-Star Appearance)
- F Sidney Crosby, PIT (5th)
- F Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ (7th)
- F Kevin Hayes, PHI (1st)
- F Jack Hughes, NJD (2nd)
- F Brock Nelson, NYI (1st)
- F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (8th)
- F Artemi Panarin, NYR (1st)
- F Andrei Svechnikov, CAR (1st)
- D Adam Fox, NYR (1st)
- G Igor Shesterkin, NYR (1st)
- G Ilya Sorokin, NYI (1st)
- Head coach: Rod Brind’Amour, CAR (2nd)
Pacific Division (All-Star Appearance)
- F Matty Beniers, SEA (1st)
- F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (4th)
- F Kevin Fiala, LAK (1st)
- F Bo Horvat, VAN (2nd)
- F Nazem Kadri, CGY (2nd)
- F Connor McDavid, EDM (6th)
- F Elias Pettersson, VAN (3rd)
- F Troy Terry, ANA (2nd)
- D Erik Karlsson, SJS (7th)
- G Stuart Skinner, EDM (1st)
- G Logan Thompson, VGK (1st)
- Head coach: Bruce Cassidy, VGK (2nd)