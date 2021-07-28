Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around competition

Jade Carey will replace Simone Biles in the Olympic individual all-around on Thursday.

TOKYO, Japan — Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title.

The American gymnastics superstar withdrew from Thursday's all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday that the 24-year-old is opting to not compete. The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn't mentally ready.

Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying, will take Biles' place in the all-around. Carey initially did not qualify because she was the third-ranking American behind Biles and Sunisa Lee. International Gymnastics Federation rules limit countries to two athletes per event in the finals.

The organization said Biles will be evaluated before deciding if she will participate in next week's individual events.

Biles said she pulled out of Tuesday's team meet because “I have to do what’s right for me and focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and my well-being."

Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum guided the U.S. to silver while Biles cheered from the sideline in a white sweatsuit, at peace with a decision that revealed a shift not only in Biles but perhaps the sport she's redefined.

“We also have to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day we’re human, too," Biles said. “So, we have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do.”