Skyway 10K guide: Everything you need to know ahead of race day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Runners, get ready to lace up your sneakers — the Skyway 10K is back and ready to have racers summit the Sunshine Skyway Bridge!

The 6th Annual Skyway 10K is scheduled for March 12, 2023, and as always, all of the money collected through registration fees will benefit the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

Before fastening your bib and getting into position on the start line, here's what you need to know ahead of race day on the Skyway:

When/Where is the race?

The Skyway 10K will take place on March 12, 2023, as about 8,000 runners and walkers of all levels take on the 6.2-mile course that includes a span of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

What/Who does the race benefit?

The Skyway 10K benefits the Armed Forces Families Foundation, "which specializes in funding permanent or semi-permanent structures and renovations to establishments that support military families."

All proceeds from the event go toward financing for infrastructure projects on military bases and military-friendly institutions.

To date, the race has raised more than $2.6 million for the AFFF.

When/Where is the Race Expo?

Everyone registered for the Skyway 10K must pick up their race packets during the Race Expo. A racer can designate a friend or family member to pick up their packet in their stead, but a special form must be filled out.

The Race Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 11 at Tropicana Field Parking Lot 7. Please note this is the only day packets can be picked up.

Make sure you bring your Photo I.D. and bib number with you to pick up your packet. Check the website to find your bib number here.

What about parking?

"Tropicana Field is providing parking for Skyway 10K Race Weekend completely free of cost!" the Skyway 10K website reads.

"Parking is available for race participants, spectators, and Expo visitors on a first-come, first-served basis. Because of limited parking and traffic, carpooling or ride-sharing to Tropicana Field is recommended."

If you can't park at the Trop, you may need to park on surrounding streets, and there may be potential costs.

What is/is not allowed?

Allowed:

Use of wheeled devices by authorized and registered handcycle participants

Cell phones

GoPros + accompanying chest and head straps

Clear water bottles (under 24 ounces)

Not Allowed:

Baby joggers or baby strollers

Skateboards, rollerblades, unauthorized bicycles, or any other wheeled devices

Animals

Backpacks

Weapons or anything that could be construed as a weapon

Non-see-through water bottles or bottles larger than 24 ounces

Glass

GoPro extensions or selfie sticks

When will the bridge close?

The northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be closed at 3:30 a.m. ET on March 12. The lanes will then reopen at 11 a.m. ET "sharp."

The southbound lanes of the bridge will remain open during the entirety of the race.

When should I arrive/What happens if I miss my bus?

All racers are asked to arrive at least one hour before their scheduled bus departure time. You can find your departure time here.

If you miss your bus time slot, race organizers say you will, unfortunately, not be able to participate.

"Participants must be on time for their designated race departure. Late participants may not ride a later bus due to strict safety guidelines," the Skyway 10K website reads.

What's provided on race day?

Come race day, participants will be given food, drinks, and a post-race party that includes live music.

Water: There will be water provided at Tropicana Field in addition to water stations spread throughout the course. Return buses will also have water.

Food: Racers will be given post-race snacks at Tropicana Field finish areas. There will also be food available for purchase.

What else should I know?

The Skyway 10K's website has everything you need to know from how racers will be timed to what to do with your personal belongings.