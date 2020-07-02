ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You don't have to be a runner to be a part of the third annual Skyway 10K.

Right now, you can submit photos of your military loved ones to be featured on the six-foot-tall Wall of Heroes. It will include a photo of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, surrounded by images of our servicemen and women in uniform.

You have to make sure to submit your photos before noon on February 8. You'll have to include information about who they are in the caption. And, don't forget to include your email address.

You can submit your photos here.

The Skyway 10K is the only yearly run across the iconic Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge. It benefits the nonprofit Armed Forces Families Foundation, which supports our military service members and their loved ones.

Since 2006, the Armed Forces Families Foundation has given back more than $2 million to deserving projects.

The Skyway 10K donates 100 percent of all race registration fees to the charity.

On Thursday, race organizers presented the organization with a check for $640,000. The money represents the total race registration fees for the 2019 race.

10News is a proud sponsor of the Skyway 10K.

