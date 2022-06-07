Orlando Pride head and assistant coach placed on administrative leave

The pair were placed on administrative leave amid a misconduct investigation.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Women's Soccer League and Orlando Pride placed the club's head coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant coach Sam Greene on temporary administrative leave on Tuesday amid a workplace misconduct investigation.

The pair allegedly violated the NWSL policy put in place to prevent and eliminate workplace discrimination, harassment and bullying.

The Joint Investigative Team, made up of the league and its Players Association, has been investigating since October 2021 and recommended the two coaches be placed on administrative leave after multiple reports showed unsafe playing conditions and misconduct toward current and former players from several head coaches in the league, CBS Sports reported.

"Providing a respectful environment and adhering to all league policies are of the utmost priority for the Pride," Orlando Prided stated on its website. "The Club is committed to fully cooperating with the Joint Investigative Team through the conclusion of this process. As this is an ongoing investigation, the Club will have no further comment at this time."

The league has also blocked any potential transfers of players made from Orlando Pride to stop players from being waived or traded throughout the investigation process.

Earlier this year, Houston Dash head coach James Clarkson was temporarily suspended by the league and is awaiting the results of a separate ongoing investigation.

"The Joint Investigation remains ongoing, and the NWSL and NWSLPA encourage current and former players and staff with information relating to discrimination, harassment, abuse, or bullying within the league, whether in connection with this incident or other issues, to reach out to the NWSL or NWSLPA directly," the league stated on its website.

Cromwell joined the club at the end of last year and was the head coach throughout the 2022 NWSL Draft, preseason games, the Challenge Cup and the first seven games of the NWSL regular season.

Assistant coach Seb Hines has been selected by the club as the interim head coach of the team.

Hines has been a part of the Orlando Pride since 2020. Other members of his coaching staff include goalkeeper coach Aline Villages Reis and assistant coach Michelle Akers.

Hines previously played for Major Soccer League club Orlando City SC from 2015 to 2017.