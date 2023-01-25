Rowdies to take on MLS club CF Montreal for preseason match

The game is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Al Lang Stadium.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rowdies soccer is right around the corner, and next month, fans can see their team back out on the field in downtown St. Petersburg!

Tampa Bay announced Monday in a tweet they will take on MLS club CF Montreal as part of both teams' preseason campaigns.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

Only Rowdies season ticket holders will have special access to the game, but it's not too late for fans to become a member.

Season ticket prices range from $204 to $1,122, with the most expensive being seats closer to the field. There are also different kinds of perks offered for season ticket members, such as one free match during the U.S. Open Cup, playoff ticket priority, discount on merchandise sold at the stadium and an exclusive holder gift.

CF Montreal finished in second place in the Eastern Conference of last year's MLS season.

The Canada-based team would go on to defeat Orlando City SC in the first round of the playoffs before being eliminated by New York City FC in the Eastern Conference semifinals.