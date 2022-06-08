Sports Club of Tampa Bay to induct 2022 Hall of Fame class

A total of six people involved with Tampa Bay professional and collegiate sports teams will be honored for their accomplishments.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Sports Club of Tampa Bay will host a banquet to induct three coaches, two former professional athletes and a sports anchor into the 2022 Hall of Fame Class on Wednesday night.

The following people, according to a news release from the Sports Club of Tampa Bay, will be honored at the event:

Daren Puppa 🏒

Puppa, former goaltender for the Tampa Bay Lightning, played in 206 games with the Bolts, making him third in all-time appearances for the team. He was voted by Lightning fans as one of the team's top 25 players of all time.

Brad Johnson 🏈

Johnson, former quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led the Bucs to their first-ever Super Bowl win as the starting quarterback in the 2002 season. He's also a two-time Pro Bowler.

Monte Kiffin 🏈

Kiffin, former defensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, worked with players like Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks and Ronde Barber. He is known for inventing the "Tampa Cover 2", which has become popular with other teams in the National Football League.

Jose Fernandez 🏀

Fernandez, who is still the current coach of the USF Women's Basketball team, led his side to two conference championships in 2021 and won both finals. He was also named the 2018 American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

Allison Jolly ⛵

In the 1988 South Korea Olympics, Jolly and her sailing crew were the first-ever women to win a gold medal. She still remains the head coach for the USF Women's Sailing team and has been with the college for 15 seasons.

Gayle Sierens 🎙️

Sierens was the first female sportscaster in the Tampa Bay region in 1981 and the first woman to be a play-by-play commentator for an NFL regular-season game in 1987. After spending 38 years in the broadcast journalism industry, she now serves on the advisory board for the Boys' and Girls' Clubs of Greater Tampa.

According to the news release, the Glazer Family will be given the Sports Club's Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.