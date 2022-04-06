Buccaneers re-sign Blaine Gabbert among other roster additions

All four of the Bucs 2021 quarterbacks are under contract now.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went from searching for the next leader on offense to getting the whole band back together this March.

The Buccaneers announced the re-signing of Blaine Gabbert this Wednesday. The veteran quarterback was part of the Super Bowl LV Championship team and has been Tom Brady's backup for the last two seasons.

With the announcement, all of the Bucs 2021 quarterbacks are under contract again. That's Brady, Gabbert, Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin.

Gabbert has appeared in 10 games with Tampa Bay over the last two seasons, completing 16 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns. The Missouri-native signed with the Bucs on March 27, 2019, but spent his first season on Injured Reserve.

The Bucs also announced the signing of safety Keanu Neal who last played for the Dallas Cowboys. The veteran defensive player brings six years of NFL experience to Tampa Bay, playing both linebacker and safety. He entered the league in 2016 as the No. 17 overall draft pick by the Atlanta Falcons.