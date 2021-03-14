Brady, Bucs offer congratulations as Brees announces retirement

TAMPA, Fla. — "It is time I retire from the game of football," New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees wrote as he announced his retirement, closing out 20 years in the NFL.
But, he assured Saints fans that it's not "goodbye" from New Orleans, just "a new beginning."
The future Hall of Famer leads the league with the most regular-season passing yards in NFL history and is second in touchdowns to Tom Brady.
Upon learning of his retirement, the reigning Super Bowl MVP tweeted his congratulations.
"Congrats my friend on an incredible career. Thank you for the inspiration and dedication on and off the field! Look forward to seeing what's next," Brady wrote.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also offered their congratulations, sharing a photo of Brees and Brady together after one of this past season's match-ups.
Brees' final NFL game was the divisional round playoffs against the Bucs. Tampa Bay ultimately beat the Saints 30-20 and advanced to the NFC championship. After defeating Green Bay, they came back to Tampa and emerged victorious over the Chiefs, winning their second Super Bowl in franchise history.
TEGNA station WWL contributed to this report.
