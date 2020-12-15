Toronto Raptors to allow limited number of fans at Amalie Arena

Up to 3,800 fans will be allowed to fill seats during the regular season.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Toronto Raptors say they will allow a limited number of fans to attend home games at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Fans will be able to cheer on the Raptors in person starting Dec. 18 during a pre-season game against the Miami Heat, the team said in a release Tuesday.

The NBA team says fewer than 3,200 seats will be available for pre-season games and up to 3,800 fans will be allowed inside during the first 11 regular season games.

And, floor seats won't be available and no seats within 30 feet of the court will go on sale. Also, all fans ages two and older are required to wear a face mask while they are inside Amalie Arena.

Fans will also take a health survey screening prior to entering the arena. And, cashless payments will be made in the parking lot and for food and drinks at the venue.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 17 on Ticketmaster. The team says ticket prices start at $30. In a release, the team said all tickets will be accessible by mobile only.

"In these unique and challenging times, the Raptors are grateful to be able to work closely with the NBA, the Lightning organization and local public health officials to create a safe opportunity for a limited number of fans to take in games," said Tom McDonald, Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service for MLSE.

"As the Raptors call Tampa home for the start of the NBA season, the team looks forward to the opportunity to thank the community for their support while continually emphasizing the important steps required of all of us for a full return of fans when it is safe to do so," he said.

"AMALIE Arena is thrilled to play host to the Raptors and the NBA and we are proud of our partnerships with local public health agencies that allow a safe return to live events," said Steve Griggs, Chief Executive Officer of the Tampa Bay Lighting and Amalie Arena.

"The safety of our guests and our community is our top priority and these rigorous health and safety protocols have been put in place to ensure that our fans' experience at AMALIE Arena is both safe and enjoyable. We look forward to a safe and successful stay in Tampa for the Raptors."

