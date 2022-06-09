USF selects design and building team for on-campus stadium

The companies have worked together on more than 40 sports venues across the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The University of South Florida announced Tuesday that it selected a building and design team for the university's on-campus stadium.

The co-chairs of the stadium planning committee say they will move forward in negotiations with Barton Malow and Populous. The companies have worked together on more than 40 sports venues across the country.

The two firms have worked on facilities like Penn State’s Beaver Stadium and Orlando City Soccer Club’s Exploria Stadium.

“It's safe to say I think we will all be proud of what we do on a daily basis here on the on-campus stadium," USF foundation CEO Jay Stroman said.

Once negotiations are finalized, the final price points will be approved by the Board of Trustees. Then, the design phase of the project will start and continue for 18 months.

During the design phase, the group plans to seek input from students, faculty, staff and alumni on the new developments.

University leaders say this project is going to be huge for the community.

“This capital project will be one of if not the largest projects in the history of our university," Board of Trustees member Michael Griffen said.

In March, USF officials decided on a site for the stadium. They agreed on the Sycamore Fields site between USF Holly Drive and Sycamore Drive.