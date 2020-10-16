Data breach of software company used by AdventHealth may have compromised donor information

AdventHealth's West Florida Division learned of the breach in July.

AdventHealth's West Florida Division is alerting donors that their information might have been compromised by a breach on Blackbaud, a third-party software vendor they use.

The hospital system uses a relationship management software from the vendor and was alerted by them on July 16, 2020 "that an unauthorized individual had gained access to their systems between February 7 and May 20" of this year.

According to a release, Blackbaud also advised that this person may have acquired a backup of the database that manages the donor information for the organizations they support.

A database that is said to have possibly included the name, address, date of birth, medical record number, date of admission, patient location, patient type, gender, email address, employer name and address, treating physician and gifting information of some.

Due to encryption, the hospital system says Social Security numbers, financial accounts, and credit card information were not accessed in the breach.

This incident did not affect the AdventHealth electronic medical record system, according to a release.

"Protecting the privacy and security of information entrusted to AdventHealth is very important to us and we are taking steps to assist those who may be impacted and to ensure this does not happen again," the hospital system said.

Anyone impacted will be mailed a letter. The information regarding the breach will also be posted via a notice on AdventHealth's website.

AdventHealth did not immediately share how many individuals might be impacted by the breach.

"We are in contact with Blackbaud to understand what measures they will take to remedy the situation and prevent further incidents. We are also re-evaluating our relationship with Blackbaud," AdventHealth said.

The hospital system has secured the services of Kroll, a "global leader in risk mitigation and response," to provide assistance with answering questions regarding the incident. You can reach them at (877) 376-0121, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

AdventHealth Foundation West Florida shared their "sincere regret" that this incident may cause any concern or inconvenience.

