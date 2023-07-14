Air conditioner problems in the Florida heat? Here are some ways to fix ongoing issues

Instead of just calling out a handyman and spending money, there are ways to try to fix the problems yourself.

TAMPA, Fla. — As the heat in Florida continues, many people might be relying heavily on their air conditioners to keep them cool and relaxed.

So what should you do if there are issues with how the AC unit is working? Instead of just calling out a handyman and spending money, there are ways to try to fix the problems yourself.

Here's a breakdown from Jacobs Heating & Air Conditioning on why your AC might not be working as well.

Thermostat not set properly

One of the first things to do is to check your thermostat setting. If the thermostat is set incorrectly, it causes the AC to not work properly.

"Check to make sure it is not set to heat or that the temperature isn’t set too high," company leaders explain online.

Air filter is dirty

A dirty air filter can block the airflow and can also cause a lot of problems.

"When filters are blocked, your AC unit has to work harder, creating higher energy bills and unevenly cooling your home," according to AC company leaders. "It may even cause your air conditioning system to stop working."

People are advised to regularly clean or change the air filter to help to avoid future problems.

Blocked vents reducing airflow

If the air conditioner isn't putting out enough cold air, it could be because the supply vents are blocked. Simply check vents to make sure there isn't dirt or dust built up that could be stopping airflow.

"Toys, furniture, or closed dampers may also be the problem," company leaders explain. "Rearrange furniture away from registers and check for obstructions that may have fallen into your ducts by accident."

Burnt out condenser fan motor

If the AC fan motor isn't working then the home isn't going to be cool. Specialists explain because the fan works hard, it gets a lot of wear and tear – leading to a burned-out motor.

"Intermittently running fans, slow-turning fan blades, or a fan that won’t turn can be a sign the motor has an issue," company leaders explain online. "This is a time when you will need to call an HVAC technician."

These motor burnouts can be avoided by regular maintenance.

According to Young’s Home Comfort, the most common reasons an AC system stops working include:

Coolant has run too low

Air filters are blocked or dirty

Coils are frozen over

An electrical issue

Click here to read more information about why your AC might not be working.