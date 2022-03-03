AG Ashley Moody: T-Mobile data breach information being sold on dark web

Moody's office says of the 53 million customers impacted, more than 4 million were from Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning that consumer data exposed in T-Mobile's 2021 data breach is being found for sale on the "dark web."

That's why she's urging Floridians who may have been impacted to take the steps needed to protect their personal information from identity theft.

“It is extremely important that consumers who had their personal information exposed during last year’s T-Mobile data breach take immediate action to secure and protect their identities," Moody wrote in a statement.

"A large subset of the information is being sold on the dark web, increasing the likelihood that the data breach victims could have their identities stolen and personal finances compromised," she added.

The breach in question is said to have involved "sensitive information" of more than 53 million current, former and prospective T-Mobile customers, according to a press release. Moody's office says of those affected, more than 4 million were Floridians

"This breach compromised consumers’ names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information, among other consumer information," a press release reads.

Anyone who had their information compromised by the breach is encouraged to take the following steps:

Sign up for identity-theft protection service. T-Mobile is reported to be offering two years free through McAfee’s ID Theft Protection Service.

Placing a free credit freeze on credit reports and fraud alerts through Equifax, Experian, or TransUnion.

Visit T-Mobile's online safety and identity-theft protection webpage for further resources.