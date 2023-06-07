'Vertical oyster gardens' installed in Tampa Bay to keep water clean, healthy

30 vertical oyster gardens were installed Thursday morning at the dock off of Oystercatchers restaurant in Tampa.

TAMPA, Florida — Tampa Bay Watch and Oystercatchers have partnered to install thirty Vertical Oyster Gardens on the pier behind the restaurant in an effort to keep the bay clean and healthy.

The vertical oyster gardens (VOGs) are made of recycled oyster shells from local restaurants, like Oystercatchers. They are suspended from docks to create a hard surface for young oysters to attach to and develop.

According to Tampa Bay Watch, vertical oyster gardens, oyster reef balls, and oyster shell bags are methods they've developed for creating oyster habitats.