Janet Petro selected to be Kennedy Space Center's first female director

For the past 60 years, men have sat at the center's helm. Not anymore.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Florida's east coast is marking a historic first by selecting a woman to lead the charge for the first time ever.

Janet Petro was announced as the center's director Wednesday by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson who said she was an exceptional leader who "will help propel NASA forward as we venture farther out into the cosmos than ever before."

Petro has already gotten her feet wet in the director's role having stepped in to ensure Kennedy Space Center ran smoothly since former director Bob Cabana moved into a new role at NASA Headquarters.

“Janet was an incredible partner leading Kennedy over the past 14 years, and I couldn’t be happier that she will take over in a permanent capacity. There is no one better to lead the incredible team at Kennedy,” said NASA Associate Administrator Bob Cabana, in part.

Petro previously served as the center's deputy director for 14 years where NASA says she played a key role in Kennedy's cross-agency initiatives and transition into a multi-user spaceport.

“It’s an honor to be selected to lead Kennedy Space Center,” Petro said. “Having grown up on Florida’s Space Coast and being the second generation in my family to work at Kennedy Space Center, it’s truly exciting to help grow the multi-user spaceport as we prepare for Artemis and continue launching commercial crew missions to the International Space Station.”

THIS JUST IN ➡ Janet Petro has been named director of Kennedy Space Center!



As director, Petro will oversee the world class multi-user spaceport, supporting both commercial customers and @NASA’s science and human exploration missions: https://t.co/GI67gj0LjK pic.twitter.com/kgBzWERj7D — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) June 30, 2021