Gusty winds only weather concern for mission to send 4 astronauts into space Thursday

The rainy period is expected to clear out by launch day but gusty liftoff winds will need to be watched closely.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A crew of four astronauts will be launched into space Thursday as they head to the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, along with Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and France's Thomas Pesquet will make up the crew that will fly the Crew-2 mission. They will fly in the Crew Dragon spacecraft on top of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Liftoff is set for 6:11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, from Pad 39A, if weather permits. The 45th Weather Squadron, part of the United States Space Force (USSF), provides the NASA launch forecasts and says wind is their biggest weather threat to the launch.

SpaceX and @NASA completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities with the four Crew-2 astronauts pic.twitter.com/u0hDCTx3Zp — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 18, 2021

The wet and unstable pattern will continue over Florida as a frontal boundary remains stalled across the area. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely as low-pressure waves move along the boundary during the next two days.

On Wednesday, high pressure begins to build in and push the unsettled weather south through the day.

By Thursday morning, the high pressure will be centered near Arkansas, creating gusty northerly winds along the Space Coast due to the pressure gradient between the high and the departing boundary. The primary weather concern Thursday morning will be these gusty liftoff winds associated with this strong pressure gradient.

The #SpaceX #NASA Crew-2 launch looks pretty good for Thursday morning. Gusty liftoff winds are the biggest concern but right now, the 45th Weather Squadron gives us an 80% GO.🚀



The mission will send 4 new astronauts to the International Space Station. 👩‍🚀👨‍🚀👨‍🚀👨‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/QDtiw1buv9 — Ric Kearbey (@RicKearbeyWTSP) April 19, 2021

High winds near the ground or high up in the atmosphere can force SpaceX to postpone the launch due to possible control problems for the rocket as it speeds into space.

Determining if the winds near the ground are suitable for launch is rather easy. If weather observations near the launch pad reach or exceed 34 mph, the launch will be scrubbed.

Higher in the atmosphere, Space Force meteorologists analyze the wind shear, not necessarily the speed of the wind. Wind shear is the change of wind speed with altitude, and if there is too much wind shear, it can be too much for the rocket to handle.

While wind is on the Space Force radar, for now, their official forecast calls for just a 20-percent probability of violation of flight constraints. This means their current forecast is an 80-percent “GO” for launch. Clouds, rain and lightning are also typical weather concerns but not for this mission’s launch date.

In 3⃣ days, @astro_kimbrough, @Astro_Megan, @Aki_Hoshide and @Thom_astro will launch to the @Space_Station! 🚀🐉



The U.S. Space Force 45th Weather Squadron predicts an 80% chance of favorable weather conditions for lift off on April 22: https://t.co/HiYYIoYujs pic.twitter.com/rc9QhWEb8N — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) April 19, 2021

According to Space.com, Crew-2 will be the first in which astronauts ride in a previously flown Crew Dragon spacecraft on top of a flight-proven rocket. This Falcon 9's first stage also launched the Crew-1 astronauts, who are currently living on the space station, in November 2020.

This same Crew Dragon spacecraft, known as Endeavour, made its first trip to space in May 2020, when it toted NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the orbiting lab on the Demo-2 test mission.