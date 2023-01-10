SpaceX targeting this coming weekend for next Falcon Heavy launch

The spacecraft engineering corporation tweeted that the full-duration static fire of the rocket was completed.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — After launching for the first time in more than 40 months back in November of last year, SpaceX is looking to shoot Falcon Heavy into space once again this weekend.

The spacecraft engineering corporation tweeted that the full-duration static fire of the rocket was completed.

Crews are targeting a launch of the USSF-67 mission no earlier than Saturday, Jan. 14.

Falcon Heavy was launched back in November on a mission to deploy two spacecraft payloads directly into geosynchronous orbit, including the TETRA 1 microsatellite, the Kennedy Space Center said on its website.

Full duration static fire of Falcon Heavy complete; targeting no earlier than Saturday, January 14 for launch of the USSF-67 mission from Florida pic.twitter.com/EJdditiphe — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 10, 2023

Altogether, Falcon Heavy has launched four times with a total of nine landings and four re-flights.

The rocket is made of "three reusable Falcon 9 nine-engine cores whose 27 Merlin engines together generate more than 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, equal to approximately eighteen 747 aircraft," according to SpaceX's website.

"As one of the world’s most powerful operational rockets, Falcon Heavy can lift nearly 141,000 lbs to orbit."