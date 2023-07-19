FHP involved in crash on I-75 near Fletcher Avenue

Video from Sky 10 shows separate crashes in both the north and southbound lanes.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol vehicle is involved in a crash on Interstate 75 near Fletcher Avenue in Hillsborough County, video from Sky 10 shows.

There appear to be separate incidents in the north and southbound lanes — traffic on the interstate in both directions is impacted.

Traffic cameras show stopped cars before Fletcher Avenue as at least three northbound lanes are blocked, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. A couple of cars, including one that flipped over, are in the median alongside the northbound and southbound directions.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles responded to the crash site.

Authorities have not yet confirmed if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash.