3-car crash causes delays on Howard Frankland Bridge heading into St. Pete

At least one person is hurt.
Credit: Florida Department of Transportation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several lanes are blocked Tuesday morning on the Howard Frankland Bridge following a multi-car crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 275 heading into St. Petersburg from Tampa.

Troopers say three cars are involved and at least one injury is reported. It's said to be non-life-threatening in nature.

Drivers can expect delays for the foreseeable future. Traffic cameras in the area show an extensive backup heading into Tampa.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

