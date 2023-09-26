3-car crash causes delays on Howard Frankland Bridge heading into St. Pete

At least one person is hurt.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several lanes are blocked Tuesday morning on the Howard Frankland Bridge following a multi-car crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 275 heading into St. Petersburg from Tampa.

Troopers say three cars are involved and at least one injury is reported. It's said to be non-life-threatening in nature.

Drivers can expect delays for the foreseeable future. Traffic cameras in the area show an extensive backup heading into Tampa.